US Consulate, MCDN celebrate Nigerian journalists

…make case for press freedom

In celebration of the World Press Freedom Day, United States Consulate General in collaboration with Media Career Development Network (MCDN) have advocated for Journalists’ access to information to aid factual reporting and accountability of public office holders. Similarly, Nigerian media owners were tasked on prioritising the welfare of workers, as journalists were urged to push further with Independent reporting, know their rights, show courage in carrying out their duties and avoid misleading the public.

At the screening and panel discussion on the documentary “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” at the Ikeja American Corner, Ikeja, founder of MCDN, Mr. Lekan Otufodunrin, who spoke with New Telegraph, said: “Media owners should ensure they do what they are supposed to do and make it known that they can be trusted. “There is need to empower our journalists for them to be able to do their jobs. There is need to provide enabling environment for journalists to be able to thrive. “Freedom is relative, if they (journalists) do not have their basic needs met they may not be able to thrive.

Journalists should also know their rights.” Meanwhile, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer Stephen Ibelli, in a statement noted that the event was part of the multiple events holding from May 10 to May 27 to commemorate the 29th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day. He further said: “The United States considers a free press to be a foundation of democratic governance. We believe a free press must be fostered to keep citizens properly informed and actively engaged in the issues that affect them in order to hold government and other institutions accountable to the public.”

 

