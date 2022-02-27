US consulate, others partner Info Nig on Glass Ceiling conference

The United States of America Consulate, British High Commission and its Canadian counterpart are set to partner with Info Nigeria on the second edition of its Glass Ceiling Conference themed “Break the Boardroom: Nigerian Women Taking Business Leadership.”

The Conference billed for Sunday, March 6, will discuss peculiar issues which deal with female inclusion across socio-economic and political ecosystem while also proffering possible solutions to the already identified problems in order to promote gender inclusivity nationwide. Chief Executive Officer, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, Serge Noujaim who made this known at the unveiling of the second edition, said that the Glass Ceiling Conference seeks to drive discussions around women empowerment in order to bridge the gender business gap within the Nigerian socio- economic terrain.

He said: “We recognize that Nigerian women play a critical role in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

“This is because research findings from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that forty-one per cent of women across the country own businesses that could either be regarded as SMEs or MSMEs. “It is against this backdrop that we plan to support the businesses of Nigerian women by coming up with practical solutions which address the challenges encountered at the various stages of the business ownership cycle.

This will invariably serve as a means for us to contribute our quota towards the economic growth and development of the country.” Speaking in the same vein, the Group Brand Manager, Nigeria Info, Sandra Ezekwesili, stated that Nigeria Info is at the forefront of championing socially-driven initiatives which seek to contribute to the empowerment of Nigerian women across all regions. She said:

“We, as a brand, understand the need to champion the advocacy of women empowerment across the country.

“Nigerian women play an integral role in contributing to the socio-economic growth and development of the country, particularly at the grassroots level. It is on this premise that we believe the Glass Ceiling Conference will serve as a viable means to address the pain points of Nigerian-business women as well as providing them valuable business tips that could upscale their business operations.”

