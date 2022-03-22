US Consulate reiterates support for mentorship in STEM fields

The United States Government has reiterated commitment to supporting the next generation of women leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) by connecting them with networks and opportunities needed to advance their careers and dreams in tech fields. This was reached during the closing ceremony of the Tech- Women Alumni Association of Nigeria; a U.S. Consulate sponsored TechWomen Nigeria Mentorship Project for emerging female leaders in STEM fields. According to the U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo, at the closing ceremony of the project held in Lagos, for six weeks, 10 mentees aged 18-30 were paired with 10 women leaders in STEM. “The mentees shadowed their mentors at leading technology and STEM-related companies in Lagos, including Intel and Microsoft, and attended capacity building workshops with their peers,” she said. At the graduation of the participants, they shared their experiences and highlighted how partaking in the programme has helped them to refine their skills and boosted their confidence to advance in their various careers. Since the inception of the programme in 2013, no fewer than 45 Nigerian women in STEM have participated in a unique fiveweek mentorship programme to increase their specialised proficiencies, connect with valuable mentors and build a professional network of like-minded women. TechWomen is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which strengthens participants’ professional capacity, increases mutual understanding between key professionals, and expands young women’s interest in STEM careers by exposing them to female role models. While congratulating the young female STEM professionals on completion of the mentorship programme, Pierangelo underscored the importance of expanding young women’s networks in STEM fields, encouraging them to pursue technology careers and ensuring the sustainability of the mentor-mentee model in Nigeria. Pierangelo said: “I am happy to see that our TechWomen Nigeria Alumni have taken steps to replicate their exchange experience by providing mentoring opportunities for young women in STEM in their local communities. “The U.S. government is committed to advancing the rights and participation of women and girls in the STEM fields by enabling them to reach their full potential in the tech industry. The TechWomen and TechGirls programmes are perfect examples of this commitment.” However, the Country Account Executive for West Africa at Intel Corporation, Rita Amuchienwa, who served as a mentor during the project, described the benefits of the mentor- mentee model initiated by the TechWomen Nigeria Alumni Association as laudable

