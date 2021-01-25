News

US coronavirus cases pass 25m

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million on Sunday, a Reuters tally showed, as states accelerate their vaccine distribution and more infectious strains are found globally.
States including North Dakota and West Virginia have injected more than 83% of their allocated doses into residents’ arms, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Sunday.
Virginia administered the fewest doses, with 42% of the vaccines received, reports Reuters.
The United States has administered at least 21.8 million doses of COVID vaccines, to about 6% of its population. The two vaccines currently approved also require a second dose.
Alaska leads the vaccine administration tally, with about 13% of its population vaccinated, followed by West Virginia, with 11%.
The number of new infections is slowing after a surge following Thanksgiving and year-end holidays, with about 25% of the total U.S. COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 30 days.
An analysis of Reuters data shows it took 200 days to reach the first 5 million cases, 93 days to go from 5 million to 10 million, 31 days from 10 million to 15 million, 25 days to go from 15 million to 20 million, and 24 days to go from 20 million to 25 million cases.
U.S. deaths have also soared this year as more than 70,000 people have lost their lives in the last 25 days, taking the toll to more than 417,000 and predicted to surpass 500,000 by February.
The number of hospitalized patients has fallen in the past 10 days and last Thursday dropped below 120,000 for the first time since Dec. 27.
But some health officials are concerned the current vaccines may not work well against the South African variant of the virus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Christmas without bombs: Buhari, security chiefs deserve All commendations – FCT Residents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some well-meaning residents of the Federal Capital Territory has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s security chiefs for a Christmas celebration free from bombings.  The group, under the auspices of Concerned Abuja Residents Association (CARA) made this known in a press conference to mark the new year on Friday.  In a statement co-signed by Innocent Onuchukwu […]
News

Ogun suspends reopening of churches, mosques

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ogun State Government has suspended its earlier plan to partially reopen churches and mosques in the state. The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced this during a press conference held on Friday at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, where he gave an update on his administration’s efforts to combat coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. Abiodun, who […]
News

Lagos moves to stop building collapses in 2021

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  As part of the moves to completely eradicate incidences of building collapse, the Lagos State government has called on the professionals in the built sector to always follow due process and make use of standard materials. Speaking at an evaluation training organised by the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) for top engineers of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica