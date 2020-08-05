News

US coronavirus fraud losses near $100m as COVID scams double

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on US coronavirus fraud losses near $100m as COVID scams double

 

U.S. losses from coronavirus-related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly $100 million since the pandemic emerged in March, while complaints of COVID-19 scams have at least doubled in most states, a consumer protection group said on Tuesday.
A report from the group, based on government data, highlighted the vast scope of a fast-growing criminal cottage industry – from phony stimulus-check offers to shopping scams and fake cures – preying on Americans already distressed by the pandemic and its economic fallout.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the study found California, Florida, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania – the most populous of the 50 U.S. states – to be the five most targeted by coronavirus scams in the country, reports Reuters.
Together they accounted for about a third of more than 150,000 instances of COVID-related fraud reported nationally by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from mid-March, when the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, through July, the report here showed.
Those cases have cost victims a total of $97.5 million to date, according to the FTC.
Even relatively small states saw huge spikes in COVID-related fraud in recent months, led by Maine, whose monthly complaints of coronavirus scams and identity theft quadrupled between March and July, the study said.
The report was published by the internet-based nonprofit group SocialCatfish.com, which helps consumers avoid being defrauded online by determining the true identity of individuals or organizations hiding behind a phony persona.
Scams taking advantage of Americans’ desperation in the midst of a deadly pandemic and accompanying economic upheaval “are running rampant,” said Richard Neil, a spokesman for the report’s authors.
Several newly flourishing forms of fraud involve fake promises of government stimulus checks, often perpetuated through “robocalls,” texts, or emails seeking personal and financial information the caller supposedly needs to deposit benefits into the victim’s account, according to the report.
Price-gouging and other consumer product scams have also become widespread, the study warned.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Unions oppose concession of airports, seek 55% equity to public, 45% to govt.

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Unions in the aviation industry said they would resist attempt by the Federal Government to concession four of the aerodromes in Nigeria, describing the procedure for concession as not transparent. Rather than concession, the unions recommended green field concession which empowers new investors to deal on fresh ventures which includes construction of new runways, terminal […]
News

Alleged N3.3bn fraud: Absence of prosecution’s witness stalls Fayose’s trial

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N3.3 billion fraud was on Monday stalled at a Federal High Court in Lagos owing to the absence of a prosecution witness. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, before […]
News Top Stories

Inadequate sleep may shorten lifespan

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) have found that deep sleep was essential for good health, and that too little of it could shorten life. According to their report published online in ‘JAMA Neurology,’ for every five per cent reduction in REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, mortality rates increase 13 per cent to 17 per […]

%d bloggers like this: