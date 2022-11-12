US court documents against Tinubu worthless –Keyamo

The campaign efforts of the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was jolted during the week when news went viral suggesting an indictment or conviction by a U.S. court. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of the spokesmen of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, dismissed the claim as worthless. Excerpts

The process of electioneering is revving up. In recent times, many media organisations have been asking all the Presidential Candidates to come forward to unfold their manifestoes, is it a strategy on the part of the APC to shun these invitations?

I don’t know what you mean by saying we should unveil a manifesto. We have been unfolding our manifesto to critical segments of Nigerians for some time now.

What I am saying is that a lot of media houses have invited your candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to debate with his colleagues in other parties which your campaign council has rejected, saying that won’t be its (the campaign council’s) style. Is it a strategy and what do you wish to achieve with such a strategy?

Well! We have issued a statement on this in the past. We made it clear in that statement that as it is in Nigeria today, we have hundreds of media stations, I mean many radio and television stations. Many of these media outlets are privately owned. To us, with all of these multiple invitations coming in, we realise that it would be difficult to honour all of them. The problem is that if you can’t honour all of them, we believe that there is no point doing selective appearances because it would indicate that you are rating some of these stations over the others. This is what a person wishing to lead the country should not do. To us, the person who wants to lead the country must be fair to all businesses and business concerns as fairly as possible. That was why we said instead of embarking on some and not being able to honour others, it is important that we must treat all of them equally. We have also f a s h i o n e d out other platforms to reach out to N i g e r i a n s . In the past, the platform for public engagement was so nar-row when you didn’t have the explosion of social media, unlike now. In the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, the means by which you could reach people was narrower than what you have now. With technology, Asiwaju can sit down in his house in Lagos and speak with a whole crowd in far flung places such as Borno, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto and Cross River states. Therefore, we have all other profound platforms with which to reach out to Nigerians, by which our candidate can talk to Nigerians. We are adopting a more grassroots approach. We are using a more systemic approach and that is why you see Asiwaju is taking to audiences on a sector by sector basis. He is reaching out to leaders of sectors that are key to unfold his action plan for the country. That is not in any way undermining these groups and media outlets that are now organising these debates. We do hold them in the highest esteem but like I said, while we hold them in high esteem, we hope that they also u n -derstand our own position. We’ve told them that we don’t want to do selective participation in debates.

But aren’t you worried that your campaign council might not get the right feedback needed to help your campaign efforts?

Getting feedback these days is not obtained by packing people in a room or from your supporters alone. Those debates are the worst set of feedback systems that you have. You ask me how a select group of people packed in a room generate the needed feedback. They don’t choose them along with the candidate. The question is how broad and informed the people packed together are? Do you want to compare for instance that select few, say 50 persons, to millions of Nigerians out there. There are other means to get more profound feedback than gathering people in a room to ask questions. With the explosion of social media, you will know the trend with regards to issues. Feedbacks systems nowadays are not a narrow model that we used to have in those days. To think that those who own media houses that have the authority and the exclusive right to ask questions on behalf of the people are no longer correct and tenable. I admit that you are a trained journalist but you have no exclusive right to organise debates or to express the views of the people. When you open your phone every day, the views of the people are usually reflected there for all to see because of the explosion of the information dissemination. Unlike what we had before when you had to go to the traditional media to collect the feedback, there are multiple channels for retrieving feedback owing to the explosion of social media. If the media organisations organsing these debates believe that it is exclusive alone to them then that amounts to tyranny of the microphone.

How well has this method advanced the cause of your campaign since you introduced it?

We are reaching out to Nigerians. The people we are reaching out to are Nigerians and not Cameroonians. Even those coming up for those debates are not reaching out to all Nigerians. They are not, those platforms are not all encompassing of all segments of the society. They cover only a select few of Nigerians who watch them. Let us be honest, debates are not the only means to reach out to all Nigerians.

Your candidate is a front runner with respect to the forthcoming general elections, he can’t be written off. Recently, there was this court report suggesting he was indicted in the United States of America. How worried is the campaign council over this report that has gone viral for some time?

Those papers are as worthless as tissue papers that you use in the toilet. So, we are not worried about them at all. The case has long been settled. The U.S. Government has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no charge pending before any of its courts at any point in time. If that does not rest the matter when the U.S. Government itself has said so, then anybody who wants to continue should continue with it. By the time Asiwaju wins, they should continue with it by looking for some papers in the U.S. Some people are even still looking for the school certificates of President Muhammadu Buhari who is rounding off his tenure of office. We wish them well in their endeavour. A letter had been written by the U.S. Government since 2003.

But he reportedly forfeited some funds; don’t you think that is a form of conviction and indictment of Tinubu?

My comments on this might be somewhat deemed biased but I am saying that the U.S. Government which is aware of the case has said that it is not an i ndi c t – ment in any way. What else do I have to say on this?

