US Court To Sentence Hushpuppi On Valentine’s Day

The United States attorney’s office at the central district of California says Ramon Abbas, the self-confessed Nigerian serial fraudster better known as Hushpuppi, will be sentenced on Valentine Day’s morning.

According to BBC Pidgin, the court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mrozek, said Hushpuppi has been scheduled for sentencing on February 14.

“The court has scheduled the case of Mr. Abbas for sentencing on February 14, 2022,” Mrozek said.

The court’s spokesperson, however, did not give any other information on the duration of trial and sentence.

Hushpuppi, who is known for his luxury life, had been arrested in the UAE back in June 2020 alongside 11 of his associates over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

His extradition to the United States had followed after the UAE police detailed his arrest in a special operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’, where he was accused of defrauding 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168 billion.

In 2021, a FBI Special Agent, Andrew Innocenti, alleged that Hushpuppi contracted the services of Abba Kyar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), after a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent, allegedly threatened to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

Innocenti, who said he obtained voice calls and WhatsApp conversations between Kyari and Hushpuppi, had also alleged that the latter paid the police officer N8million or $20,600 for the arrest and detention of Vincent.

