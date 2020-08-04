News

US COVID-19 deaths rise for fourth week, new cases drop 5%

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 rose for a fourth week in a row to more than 8,500 people in the seven days ended August 2, while the number of new cases fell for a second straight week, a Reuters analysis found.
Last week’s death toll was 36% higher than the previous week, though deaths are a lagging indicator and can continue to rise weeks after new infections drop, reports Reuters.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported last week fell 5% from the previous week to about 435,000, according to the Reuters tally of state and county reports. California, Florida and Texas collectively accounted for nearly 180,000 of the new cases, though new infections were lower in all three states compared to the previous week.
Cases rose week-over-week in 20 states, including in Oklahoma where cases have risen for nine weeks in a row, in Montana where cases are up for eight straight weeks, and in Missouri where infections have risen for seven weeks.
Testing for COVID-19 fell by 6% in the United States last week, the first decline since late May, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
Nationally, 8.2% of tests came back positive for the novel coronavirus, still higher than the 5% level that the World Health Organization considers concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.
Thirty-one states had positivity test rates above 5%, according to the analysis, including Alabama at 22%, Mississippi at 21%, and Florida and Kansas at 19%.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Navy graduates 1,226 trainees to safeguard maritime sector

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has graduated 1,226 trainees from the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS), Batch 29, Onne, Rivers State. The trainees made of 999 males and females 227, altogether 1,226, underwent nine months of rigourous military and practical training; and were groomed in basic naval seamanship skills, boat handling, swimming, unarmed combat, ropework […]
News

Borno drills 105 boreholes, rehabilitates 315

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

To tackle water scarcity in Maiduguri and other parts of the state, Borno State government has in the last one year drilled 105 boreholes, rehabilitated and maintained 315 existing others in its efforts to provide potable water to the people of the state. Borno State Commissioner for Water Resource, Tijjani Goni, who disclosed this yesterday […]
News Top Stories

APC thanks FG for N25bn road projects in S’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

•Draws attention to other deplorable roads     A bia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for approving N25 billion for the completion of the Enugu-Lokpanta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.   The party said that section of the highway has over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: