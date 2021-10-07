News

US donates $24,000 books to Kola Daisi varsity

As part of its corporate social responsibilities and age-long philanthropic gesture, the United States Consulate yesterday donated 224 books of various disciplines worth $24,000 to the Kola Daisi University, Ibadan. Making the presentation to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adeniyi Olatubosun, in the auditorium of the institution, the Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate, Lagos, Mr. Stephen Ibeli, urged the students to make useful use of the books by reading and studying in order to improve their knowledge and capacity.

Ibeli said: “We are happy to be here in this university. They are wonderful partner. We looked for the way to help and one of the ways to do that is working with the university to identify a need and that need according to their demand is books. “We love to invest in people; we want to invest in education; we want to invest in development and we want to also invest in the future and so we felt that books is the best approach in which to partner with the university. “As the Vice-Chancellor said the books are demands from the faculties themselves. They identified which books they want and we ordered them.

