US drops COVID-19 test for incoming air travellers

The United States has rescinded a 17-month-old requirement that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19, a move that follows intense lobbying by airlines and the travel industry. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky issued a four-page order https://www.cdc. gov/quarantine/pdf/rescissionglobal- testing-order-p.pdf.pdf lifting the mandate, effective at 12:01 a.m. ET (0400 GMT) Sunday, saying that it was “not currently necessary.” The requirement had been one of the last major U.S. COVID-19 travel requirements. Its end comes as the summer travel season kicks off, and airlines were already preparing for record demand. Airlines have said that many Americans had not been traveling internationally because of concerns that they would test positive and be stranded abroad. The CDC would reassess the decision in 90 days, an administration official said. The United States has required incoming international air travelers to provide predeparture negative tests since January 2021. In December the CDC tightened the rule to require travelers to test negative within one day before flights to the United States rather than three days. The CDC has not required testing for land border crossings. Many countries in Europe and elsewhere have already dropped testing requirements. The CDC is still requiring most non-U.S. citizens to be vaccinated against COVID to travel to the United States. Two officials told Reuters that the Biden administration had considered lifting the testing rule only for vaccinated travellers.

 

