US Election: Biden, Harris Officially Announce Re-Election Bid

The President of the United States, Joe Biden on Tuesday officially announced that he and Vice President, Kamala Harris are seeking re-election in the 2024 presidential poll.

President Biden made the announcement in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph on Tuesday morning.

In the video titled, “Freedom”, Biden echoed his 2020 campaign message of battling for the “soul of our nation,” uniting the country, and supporting the middle class, his campaign said.

The video, however, opens with footage of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest.

“Freedom. The American way of life is fundamentally based on individual liberty. Nothing is more critical. Nothing more holy,” stated 80-year-old Biden in the video. My first term’s work has been to fight for our democracy. There should be no red or blue sides to this.

“This is not the time for complacency,” he continued. I’m running for reelection because of this. I am aware of America. I am confident in the goodness and decency of us.

“And I am confident that our nation still upholds the values of decency, respect, and honesty. that hate has nowhere to hide in our country.

“We also hold the view that everyone is created equal and deserves an equal opportunity to achieve in this nation.

The statement comes four years to the day after Biden declared his intention to challenge former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race.

“Four years ago, when I ran for president, I said that we were still engaged in a struggle for America’s soul. According to President Biden, the key question is whether we will have greater rights or fewer rights in the next years.

Every generation of Americans has had to protect democracy, stand up for our freedoms, and stand up for our ability to vote and our civil rights, he said. We own this. Let’s get the job done.

His initial campaign leadership team, which consists of Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Chris Coons, Reps. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Jim Clyburn, Veronica Escobar, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, are described in depth in today’s announcement. They will all act as the campaign’s national co-chairs.

“This election represents a generational opportunity for Americans to take a stand and defend our democracy and freedoms nationwide. We need great leadership to start expanding our large, varied coalition in 2020 if we want to win this battle, said President Biden.

“We’ll be able to do it with this team leading the way. Julie and Quentin are dependable, capable leaders who are aware of the significance of this election and will apply their expertise and vigour to running a successful campaign.

“Our campaign co-chairs are dedicated public servants who have devoted their entire careers to improving the lives of Americans. Throughout my career, I have been able to depend on each and every one of them, especially in the most trying times.

“Together, this group has the knowledge, initiative, and work ethic needed to win this election and complete the task at hand for the American people.

The 2020 presidential campaign stated further, “This team forms the backbone of a campaign that will be focused on building and expanding on the coalition that sent President Biden and Vice President Harris to the White House with more votes than any Presidential ticket in our country’s history.”

The 2024 presidential election, according to Vice President Harris’ statement, will be a “pivotal moment in our history.”

She gave a standing ovation as she said, “For the past two years, we have made revolutionary investments to build a nation in which everyone can be safe and healthy, find a good job, and retire with dignity.

While President Biden called for cooperation and respect in the forthcoming election, Harris attacked Republicans as “extremists” and said GOP candidates wanted to move the nation “backwards.”

The vice president claimed that as a result, extremists had stepped up their attacks on fundamental, bedrock freedoms and rights. “For instance, they seek to revoke a woman’s ability to decide what happens to her own body.

They make an effort to muffle the voice of the people while attacking the precious right to vote. And they make an effort to obstruct sensible changes that would protect Americans from gun violence and save lives.

“The Republicans running for president want to move our nation backwards,” Harris continued. We won’t permit that to occur.

“As we did in 2020, we must work together to defend our democracy, advance the cause, and ensure that all Americans may prosper.

“Joe and I are eager to complete the task at hand, triumph in the war for the nation’s soul, and serve the American people for a further four years in the Oval Office, she said.

Biden and Harris remain immensely unpopular, with Biden’s approval ratings in the low 40s in most polls.

His job performance rating currently stands at 44% approve vs. 56% disapprove, according to the latest Fox News national survey.

Fox News polls show the president’s approval rating hovers at a low point among several key voting groups, including women (43% now vs. 42% low), voters ages 45+ (41% vs. 39% low), suburban voters (41% vs. 39% low), rural voters (31% vs. 30% low) and Democrats (81% vs. 78% low) – Democratic men in particular (79% vs. 78% low).

He also scores lowly among suburban women with 41% approval. Additionally, only 41% of suburban women approve of him.

According to Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox News poll with Democrat Chris Anderson, “Biden’s numbers cratered in the Fall of 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle and the onset of hyperinflation,” referring to the 13 Americans who died when Biden withdrew forces from Afghanistan. Since then, despite a midterm election, fluctuating economic conditions, and a number of legislative program launches, his approval has not changed.

The COVID-19 pandemic, North Korea’s launch of ballistic missiles toward and over Japan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and China’s unchecked ascent in the Indo-Pacific region, including their pushing nations away from using the U.S. dollar and from supporting Taiwan, have all stirred up controversy during Biden’s time in office.

Domestically, violent crime is still high in cities across the nation, the U.S.-Mexico border is facing record-high immigration numbers, including the surge of deadly fentanyl, and Biden has been the subject of an investigation for handling classified information. Documents dating back decades were discovered at his various properties. He also permitted a Chinese spy plane to fly across the nation.

The administration is also concerned about his son’s engagement with a Chinese and a Ukrainian energy company, as well as other economic dealings.

A number of Republicans have already declared their candidacies for the 2024 race, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, and Biden’s 2020 rival, Donald Trump.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared his desire to run for the Democratic candidacy.