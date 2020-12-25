News

US election: Court affirms ruling dismissing Trump challenge in Wisconsin

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a decision dismissing a lawsuit seeking to declare President Donald Trump won swing state Wisconsin.
Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by 0.6 points in Wisconsin in the November 3 election, a key victory that helped propel Biden to the White House, reports The Associated Press.
Trump filed the lawsuit in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on December 2 against the state elections commission, arguing the court should order the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to declare he had won the state. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, refused, ruling on December 12 that Trump’s arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.” He said that ruling in Trump’s favor would amount to the “most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary.”
Trump then turned to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel from that court affirmed Ludwig’s decision late Thursday afternoon, finding that Trump should have challenged the state’s election laws before the election. All three judges were appointed by Republican presidents. One of them, Michael Scudder, was appointed by Trump.
“Allowing the President to raise his arguments, at this late date, after Wisconsin has tallied the votes and certified the election outcome, would impose unquestionable harm on the defendants, and the State’s voters,” Scudder wrote.
Trump and his allies have suffered dozens of defeats in Wisconsin and across the country in lawsuits that rely on unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud and election abuse.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MPF, OHANAEZE, AFENIFERE: CLAUSES IN CHINESE LOANS DANGEROUS TO NIGERIA’S SOVEREIGNTY

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Tony Chukwunyem, Kenneth Ofoma, Adewale Momoh, Akeem Nafiu, Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze

…back Reps’ position on threat of clauses Uncertainty and bewilderment continue to trail the alarm raised by the House of Representatives on Tuesday over certain clauses in the loan agreement between Nigeria and China in the event of a default in the loan agreements totalling $400 million, which was signed in 2018. Saturday Telegraph gathered […]
News

Ex-Kaduna gov, Balarabe Musa, laid to rest

Posted on Author Reporter

  The remains of Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, have been laid to rest in Kaduna. The burial was preceded by a funeral prayer led by Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, at Sultan Bello Central Mosque, Kaduna The Sultan Bello Mosque open ground was filled with people from within and outside the […]
News

ECA faults planned constitution amendment, says exercise in futility

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Eastern Consultative Forum (ECA) yesterday expressed support for a position by a Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) that the proposed round of constitution amendment by the 9thing National Assembly would end like the previous ones which ended in waste of resources and time. ECA Secretary, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, in a release said that the constitution amendment project […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: