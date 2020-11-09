US election, lesson to Nigeria –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the just concluded United States presidential election was a lesson to Nigeria on the need to strengthen her institutions and focus on the processes and rules instead of strengthening individuals. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the non-interference by the security forces and the judiciary in the US election was in contrast of the situation in Nigeria where security agencies and judicial officers were allegedly used to muzzle election and subvert the will of the people.

“Our party holds that the United States’ presidential election presents lessons to our emerging electoral system, particularly on the independence of the electoral body as well as showing respect for the rights of the citizens to democratically choose their leaders, irrespective of preferences or predilections of incumbents,” the party noted.

It added that the election is lesson to leaders that power resides with the people “and that there is a limit to how any individual can hold a people to ransom.”

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons from the post-election remarks of the US president-elect, Joe Biden, “by addressing the divisive tendencies, nepotism and marginalisation which characterises his administration as well as other actions and policies that threaten the stability, unity and development of our nation.”

It congratulated the president- elect and Americans for a successful and peaceful election in strict adherence to democratic principles and extant laws of their country, despite the intense competition.

PDP urged the presidentelect “to use his new office to promote world unity, peace, global economic, political and international trade collaborations with focus on Africa as well as the developing world.

“Our party recalls that the United States and Nigeria have a long history of robust diplomatic relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation in critical sectors, with many enduring cultural, political, economic and social affinities, which should be strengthened for more global development.”

The party also called on Nigerians to use the US election as a catalyst and preparatory template to consolidate on the nation’s democratic processes ahead of subsequent general elections in the country.

