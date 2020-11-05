US election: Trump may lose Georgia as Biden closes in

U.S. President Donald Trump’s lead over Joe Biden in battleground state of Georgia has been reduced to fewer than 18,098, votes, with counting still under way.

Donald Trump has 2,432,097 votes, compared with 2,413,999 for Biden, after 98 percent of the votes were counted.

In percentage terms, Trump has 49.57 to Biden’s 49.20.

If Biden overtakes Trump here, it means he will not even need to wait for Pennsylvania to reach the threshold of 270 electoral college votes.

Georgia has 16 votes for grabs.

At the moment, Biden has 264 electoral votes to Trump’s 214.

The mailed ballots being counted are reportedly from the heavily Democratic parts of the state, such as Fulton county, which includes Atlanta.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he was pushing counties to complete vote tallies by the end of Wednesday.

Roughly 125,000 ballots remain to be counted on Thursday, November 5.

