US election: Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump, a Republican, told reporters at the White House when asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer.
The president has sought repeatedly to cast doubt, preemptively, on the legitimacy of the election because of his concerns about mail-in voting, which Democrats have encouraged during the pandemic, reports Reuters.
“The ballots are a disaster,” Trump said.

