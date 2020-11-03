US elections 2020: Nigerian Clergy appeals to Americans to vote for Trump

Christians in America have been urged to vote for President Donald Trump

– The call was made by pastor Bassey James of Africa ministers forum

– According to the cleric, the hand of God is on Trump

Pastor Bassey James, international vice-chair, Africa ministers forum, an international body of Christians leaders with headquarters in South Africa, and centres in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana, has called on Christians in the United States of America to vote for President Donald Trump in the ongoing presidential election in the country.

According to the clergyman in a statement made available to NewTelegraph, the hand of God is upon Trump and he is anointed for a second term in office to restore the nation of Israel and bring justice to God’s people around the world.

He urged Americans to vote for President Trump because he is the man with the mantle of change, peace and stability across the nations of the world.

“The body of Christ will experience greatness and he will be used by God to protect God’s people.” Going further, he said that with President Trump, the world of satanism, homosexuality, and violence will be dealt with. “Today the white house has been handed over to the sovereign and supreme God. He is reaching out for a peaceful resolution with the nations fighting Israel.

Speaking on the fears of Africans in America, the clergy said that the Lord will use Trump to build even stronger ties with Africa and the black race globally. He argued that the most important thing is that Trump remains the favourite of God like David and Moses who was chosen to lead the children of God. Adding that

“I therefore called on the ministers of God around the world to pray for Donald Trump’s victory during the election.”

“America Christian’s community has a duty to stand with President Trump’s for the sake of Israel, Africans too because God has a duty to for him .

“It is a choice.the forces against him and plans by several kingdoms and nations must not be allowed to stand in Jesus name

Responding to call by Pastor Bassey James, apostle Richard brany the mission directorate in USA assured the leaders of Africa ministers international that they are praying and mobilising the the Black Christian communities and others especially the ministers of our association to support Trump,he said the fears against Trump is the creation of the media ., according to him Donald Trump’s administration will reunite the world and create wealth for all , saying that Those fighting Trump have hidden agenda which God will not allow in America

