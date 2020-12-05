News

US ends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The U.S. State Department said on Friday it has ended five cultural exchange programs with China, calling them “soft power propaganda tools.”
The Department said on its website it had “terminated” the Policymakers Educational China Trip Program, the U.S.-China Friendship Program, the U.S.-China Leadership Exchange Program, the U.S.-China Transpacific Exchange Program and the Hong Kong Educational and Cultural Program, reports Reuters.
It said that the programs had been set up under the auspices of the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act – a 1961 law signed by President John F. Kennedy and aimed at boosting academic and cultural exchanges with foreign countries.
“While other programs funded under the auspices of the MECEA are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the (Chinese) government as soft power propaganda tools,” the statement said.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the move. Attempts to reach representatives for the programs singled out by the State Department were not immediately successful.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Meet Eltee Skhillz, Late Henrietta Kosoko’s Son Who Is A Musician

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Better known by his stage name, Eltee Skhillz, the young man is a singer, dancer and producer born as Olowu Taiwo Although he hails from Ogun State, he, like many of his peers, was born and bred in Lagos State and it is the state of the aquatic splendour that he calls home.   […]
News

Edo 2020: Oboh replaces Akhigbe as ADC candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has substituted its governorship candidate.   The party in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Electoral Matters and Liaison of the party, Chief Anayo Arinze, said Princess Mabel Oboh, who was until Monday, the ADC governorship […]
News Top Stories

UNILAG crisis: FG orders Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Owing to the crisis rocking the University of Lagos, the Federal Government last night directed the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Wale Babalakin, and the embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, to recuse themselves from official duties immediately. The information was announced in a press state ment signed by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: