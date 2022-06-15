US envoy, Nulands, visits Djibouti, Mozambique, Nigeria

The United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland is currently on a one week visit to Nigeria and two other African countries. The visit which began in Djibouti on June 11 will terminate in Nigeria on June 17.

In Djibouti, Nuland and an interagency team met with government counterparts to advance U.S.-Djibouti relations and discuss close security cooperation.

In Mozambique, the Under Secretary and team is expected to meet with government and civil society members to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues. These include opportunities to advance stability and economic recovery in conflict-affected areas in support of a new partnership under the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.

In Nigeria, Under Secretary Nuland and the team will meet with government and civil society representatives to discuss issues of shared concern including regional security, free and fair elections, and business innovation.

Throughout the trip, the Under Secretary will highlight the important work the United States is doing with African and international partners to shore up global food security and health systems.

