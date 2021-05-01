Aviation

US extends transit face mask requirements to Sept. 13

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Biden administration said on Friday it is extending face mask requirements across all U.S. transportation networks through Sept. 13 to address the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements that took effect on Feb. 1 were to set to expire on May 11. They cover workers and travelers at airports, on board commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13, reports Reuters.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the federal mask mandate in nearly all transportation modes in late January, including on ride-share vehicles. The order does not apply to private cars or commercial trucks being driven by a sole operator.
The decision was praised by airlines and airline unions.
Airlines for America, a trade group representing major airlines, hailed “the administration’s decision to extend the mandate requiring face coverings onboard commercial aircraft and in airports.”
The group said “this layer of protection plays a critical role in mitigating the risk of transmission … (and) has significantly strengthened our flight crews’ ability to enforce these requirements onboard.”
The CDC said Wednesday it relaxed its guidelines to say fully vaccinated people could safely engage in outdoor activities such as walking and hiking without wearing masks. It said they should continue to use face-coverings in public spaces where they are required.
The TSA federal mandate requires masks in transit even in states where officials have relaxed requirements in other public places such as restaurants.
Wearing face masks is considered by experts one of the most effective ways of controlling virus transmission. With most COVID-19 transmission occurring indoors, and vaccinations on the rise, the use of masks outdoors has been debated for weeks in the United States as many Americans look to enjoy the benefits of being fully vaccinated.
Biden imposed the transit mask mandate after then President Donald Trump rejected CDC recommendations to do so.
The TSA told Reuters that since the transit mask requirements took effect on Feb. 1 its agents have “largely experienced voluntary compliance.”
It said “transportation system operators have reported almost 2,000 passengers for refusing to wear a face mask. TSA will assess a civil penalty if necessary.”
In March, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration indefinitely extended a “zero tolerance policy” on unruly air passengers first imposed in January, after hundreds of reported incidents.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson extended the policy set to expire March 30, “as we continue to do everything we can to confront the pandemic.” The FAA said the extension will last at least as long as the federal transportation face mask order remains in effect.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Germany wants to scrap free corona-tests for all travellers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Germany wants to scrap mandatory free coronavirus tests for returning travellers it introduced early this month to stop a rise in new cases, its health minister said on Wednesday, citing capacity constraints at laboratories. The free tests were introduced in the first week of August after new coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-a-day threshold for […]
Aviation

Report: Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year’s end

Posted on Author Reporter

    Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by the end of the year and the German airline will cut another 10,000 jobs in its home country next year as it struggles to cope with the coronavirus, a newspaper reported on Sunday. The airline and its subsidiaries, Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian and Brussels Airlines, have slashed […]
Aviation

H’Kong bars incoming Singapore Airlines flights over COVID-19 case

Posted on Author Reporter

    Hong Kong has barred until mid-April incoming passenger flights from Singapore operated by Singapore Airlines, after an arriving passenger tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Three passengers on the carrier’s March 31 flight also failed to comply with disease precautions, Hong Kong authorities said on Friday. Singapore Airlines confirmed the order but said passenger […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica