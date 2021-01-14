Aviation

US FAA chief orders ‘zero tolerance’ for disruptive airline passengers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson signed an order on Wednesday directing the agency to take a “zero tolerance policy” after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump were disruptive on some recent flights.
Dickson told Reuters the FAA’s special emphasis program would last through March 30 and warned disruptive passengers could face up to $35,000 fines and possible jail time. He emphasized the agency will not issue warning letters or negotiate penalties.
“We will no longer adjudicate certain of these unruly passenger cases with counseling or warnings. We’re going to go straight to enforcement,” Dickson said in an interview.
He said he briefed airlines on the new policy. “We’ve seen a disturbing increase in these incidents…. We’ll take the strongest possible enforcement action against any passenger who engages in it.”
Dickson said the FAA could refer cases for criminal prosecution to the Justice Department, which could seek sentences of up to 20 years for flight disturbances.
Numerous videos have been posted of unruly behavior on Washington flights, including one American Airlines flight to Phoenix in which the pilot threatened to divert “to the middle of Kansas and dump people off.”
A flight attendants union had urged airlines to bar Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol from departing Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting “mob mentality behavior” on flights into the region.
On Friday, Alaska Airlines said it banned 14 passengers from future travel after “unacceptable” behavior on a flight from Washington to Seattle.
U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies have bolstered security at Washington-area airports with Capitol Police now assigned to DC airports to ensure lawmaker safety after videos emerged of lawmakers being harassed in airport terminals.
On Tuesday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump supporters who breached the U.S. Capitol should be banned from flying and added to a government “no-fly” list.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) warned on Tuesday that travel demand will remain suppressed until there is a widely accepted treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, which plunged the carrier to a deep quarterly loss on Tuesday. Coronavirus infections are surging in the United States, causing some states to scale back reopening plans and reinstate […]
Aviation

Capt. Ado Sanusi leaves Aero Contractors

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare Capt. Ado Sanusi has left his position as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors following his nearly four-year stint at the helm of affairs of the carrier. The decision by the aircraft pilot to leave at a critical period of the carrier’s life is yet unknown as New Telegraph’s efforts to reach […]
Aviation

Nigeria risks losing $493m to bad runway

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

There is palpable apprehension that Nigeria might lose $493m paid to the United States for the purchase of Super Tucano fighter planes due bad runway. The Senate Committee on Airforce, expressed this fear Thursday, while presenting the report of the 2021 budget of the Airforce to the Senate Committee on Appropriations. The Federal Government had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica