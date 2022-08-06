News

US fireman finds 10 dead in blaze are his family

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Three children and seven adults have died in a house fire in the US state of Pennsylvania, and a firefighter called to the scene was horrified to find the victims were his own family.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the names of six of the victims, but have yet to identify the youngest children, ages five, six and seven, reports the BBC.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the fire’s cause.

The blaze is thought to have begun on the porch early on Friday morning.

Harold Baker, a Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company firefighter, told the Associated Press news agency that the dead were his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

He said the three children who died – two boys and a girl – did not live in the home, and were visiting for summer activities.

State police have so far identified the victims as Dale Baker, 19, Star Baker, 22, David Daubert Sr, 79, Shannon Daubert, 42, Laura Daubert, 47 and Marian Slusser, 54.

Harold Baker said his son, Dale, had followed his footsteps by joining the fire service.

Police say the bodies were recovered from the destroyed building with the help of police sniffer dogs. Three adults managed to escape to safety, according to a police report.

The fire broke out in the rural community of Nescopeck, 95 miles (150km) northwest of Philadelphia, at around 02:30 local time (06:30 GMT).

“Firefighters attempted courageous efforts to make entry into the house in the rear, but were pushed back from extensive flames and heat,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt Derek Felsman told reporters on Friday.

Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper in the city Wilkes-Barre: “When we turned the corner up here on Dewey [Street] I knew right away what house it was just by looking down the street.

“I was on the first engine, and when we pulled up, the whole place was fully involved. We tried to get in to them.”

Speaking to WNEP-TV, he said: “The kids that were there and my two kids were just visiting their aunt and uncle.

“Those were the ones who own the house. They were there visiting and going into the pool and all that.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf wrote on Twitter that he was “heartbroken” by the tragedy.

The American Red Cross told CNN that they were responding, and helping those that have been displaced.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Exclusive: How military aborted Boko Haram terrorists’ planned use of mercenaries to thwart peaceful Christmas celebration.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

According to multiple sources, it has been revealed that there was a failed attempt by the Boko Haram group to disrupt the Christmas celebrations in parts of North-East Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory. It was stated that some mercenaries from some of the francophone countries attempted to smuggle their way into Nigeria posing as […]
News

DSS investigates alleged killing of newspaper vendor by Speaker’s security detail

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Department of State Services (DSS), Friday, said it had begun investigation of the reported killing of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, by a security aide attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja. Okereke, who was shot by the security aide within the Federal Secretariat […]
News

2023: Tinubu will take tough decisions for better Nigeria, says group

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As reactions continue to trail the choice of the running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, a socio-political group, Agenda for Greater Nigeria (AGN) has called on Nigerians to shun religious sentiments, saying that Tinubu/Shettima ticket portends a promising future for Nigeria. The group described  the choice of the former Governor of Borno […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica