US floods leave many dead in New York, New Jersey

US President Joe Biden in an address to the nation in the wake of massive flooding in the Eastern coast said that “for now, 11 people in New York and New Jersey died because of the storm”.

He also spoke of six more deaths of Americans “down south” because of Hurricane Ida.

But media groups reporting in the US have been struggling with the figures, coming up with deaths that have generally exceeded the president’s number, at least for New York and New Jersey.

Reuters at the moment lists 14 there, but the New York Post has at least 18 and the New York Times at least 20, reports the BBC.

As with many past hurricanes in the US, it will probably only be after the emergency services have done their work that the true devastation will be known.

