US Govt Offers Opportunity Windows For Nigerian Agribusinesses

As part of efforts to support the food industry and agribusiness value chain in Nigeria, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Mission in Nigeria is highlighting two opportunities for Nigerian agribusiness to attend Gulfood Show 2022 from February 13-17 and Agribusiness Trade Mission in Dubai from February 16-21, hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The two agribusiness trade events will provide considerable opportunities to meet U.S. companies.

The goal of the Gulfood 2022 Show and the trade mission is to increase two-way trade between the United States and other countries of the world. It also provides exhibiting companies and visitors unparalleled opportunities to discover new markets, creative new products, ideas and innovations.

Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, U.S. Mission Nigeria, Gerald Smith, explained that Nigerian buyers and importers will be able to meet with nearly 100 American exhibitors spanning food, pulses and grains, meat and poultry products.

He explained that the Gulfood Show and the trade mission will provide Nigerian participants the unique opportunity to meet and network “one-on-one” with some of the top decision-making food executives that are looking to meet and do business with international partners.

“The Foreign Agricultural Service is ready to welcome Nigeria buyers to this opportunity to interact with high quality U.S. exporters,” Smith said. “Participants will discover new products and suppliers and stay up to date with the latest trends in the global food and beverage industry.”

Market prospects at the Gulfood Show include dairy products, frozen poultry, chilled and frozen red meat, fresh fruit, snack foods, confectionary, packaged foods, dried fruit and tree nuts, potatoes, wine, beer, and fishery products.

Gulfood Show is reputed to be the largest American-focused food and beverage trade show in the Africa and Middle East region.

 

