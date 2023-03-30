News

US hikes student, work visa fees by 15%

The United States government has announced a hike in fees for certain non- immigrant visa applications (NIV).

In a statement yester- day, the US Department of State said the hike in the affected NIV fees was implemented after a review of the country’s costs of providing these services.

The hike also affects the border crossing card (BCC) for Mexican citizens aged 15 and over. The department of state is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States for both immigrant and non- immigrant travellers.

“These increases were published in the federal register on March 28, 2023, and will be effective on May 30, 2023,” the statement reads.

“The fee for visitor visas for business or tour- ism (B1/B2s and BCCs), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visi- tor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. The fee for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315.

“NIV fees are set based on the actual cost of providing NIV services and are determined after conducting a study of the cost of these servic- es. The department uses an activity-based costing (ABC) methodology to calculate, annually, the cost of providing con- sular services, including visa services. “The fees for most non- petition based NIVs were last updated in 2012, and certain other NIV fees were last updated in 2014.”

Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors, the statement added. The US department of state said the work and tourism visas are essential to President Biden’s foreign policy and have a critical impact on the country’s economy. Fee information can be found on the bureau of consular affairs web- site, travel.state.gov, and on the websites of US embassies and consulates.

