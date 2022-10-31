US Indictment: Arewa youths ask FG to protect Onyema

News Top Stories

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has urged the Federal Government to protect the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, following the controversy over his said indictment in the United States in 2019.

The youths in a statement yesterday said the said indictment is being used and promoted deliberately “to malign the character and businesses of one of Nigeria’s true nationalists in a calculated bid to bring him down and ultimately, Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline”.

The AYCF National President Yerima Shettima said in a statement yesterday, said the recent “admission of the US government in court in the case of Ebony Mayfield, a staff of Springfield Aviation Company LLC, a United States based company, that no bank suffered any loss whatsoever in the transactions of Allen Onyema, is a pointer to the fact that this man never intended to commit any fraud in his dealings.”

 

He added: “This admission, by implication, equally confirms the assertion by his lawyers that every money used in the payment for the aircraft using the letter of credit instrument was legitimately owned by Allen Onyema and his businesses contrary to the previously held notionsandinsinuationsthat he committed bank fraud by fleecing the US banks of millions of dollars. “

 

