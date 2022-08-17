News

US Institution provides overseas study guide for Nigerian students

Posted on

The Dean of dean of the School of Computing and Data Science at Wentworth Institute of Technology in the United States of America, Durga Suresh-Menon says Nigeria has a lot of potentials in the development of human and materials resources and this potentials need to be harnessed for the growth of the nation.

Durga Suresh-Menon said this in Abuja during an event called ‘Open House for Nigeria’. The program is aimed at sensitising Nigerian students : undergraduates, graduates, parents, sponsors to talk about opportunities, collaboration and partnership in area of Computer training education.

The team from School of Computing and Data Science at Wentworth Institute of Technology will help intending students on tips on applying to study in the US, tips on Visa processing information, partnership exchange information and other details that can assist potentials students facilitate easy academic career in Wentworth Institute of Technology.

The program is also targeted at creating opportunities for young Nigerians desirous of schooling in the US and acquire new skills and exposure in the world of Computer and data analysis.

With the support from the team from US, getting admissions to the institution will made we easy.

The team will also be in Kwara State and Lagos State in the coming days to enlighten Nigeria students and other interested stakeholders in education advancement.

 

Our Reporters

