News

US issues national terror alert after transition

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US security chiefs have warned of a heightened threat of domestic terrorism from people unhappy with the outcome of the November election.
The Department of Homeland Security said the 6 January attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters may have emboldened some extremists, reports the BBC.
In an advisory it warned of a threat from “individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority”.
But it added that there was no information on a specific plot.
The attack on the US Capitol building came as Congress was meeting to confirm Joe Biden’s election victory. Outgoing President Donald Trump had earlier addressed thousands of his supporters outside the White House and repeated unfounded claims that the election had been stolen from him.
He told them: “If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country any more.”
A crowd then made its way to the Capitol, overwhelming security and storming the building. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the riot.
Trump has now been impeached by the House of Representatives for incitement and his trial in the Senate is due to start next month.
The advisory issued on Wednesday said that the department believed a heightened threat would persist in “the weeks following the successful presidential inauguration”.
“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fuelled by false narratives, could continue to mobilise to incite or commit violence,” it said.
The advisory added that some “domestic violent extremists… may be emboldened” by the breach of the Capitol building “to target elected officials and government facilities”.
It is the first such public alert that the department has issued in about a year.
The attack on the Capitol sent shockwaves around the country and US authorities moved quickly to identify and arrest those responsible.
Prosecutors say they have so far identified 400 suspects and arrested 135 in connection with the violence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Planned terrorist attack: Preventive, pre-emptive intels ongoing – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to frustrate reported plans by suspected terrorist elements, to attack targeted locations in the Federal Capital Territory and some adjoining states. It assured that both “preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing”, to ensure safety of lives and property in the concerned areas, and the country in general. According to […]
News

Bushfires threaten tourist areas on Australia’s Fraser Island

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian fire crews are battling massive bushfires on Fraser Island, the world’s largest sand island, which have been burning for six weeks, forcing tourists to flee the island off the northeast coast. The fires have razed more than 76,000 hectares (187,800 acres), nearly half of the island, which is world heritage listed for its […]
News

No respite for Kwara APC, as elders’ caucus rejects chairman

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, ILORIN

There was no respite yet for Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) as the elders’ caucus of the party in the state has rejected the newly constituted caretaker committee of the party under the leadership of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), saying that a caretaker committee cannot succeed another one.   The party’s elder caucus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica