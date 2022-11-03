Health

US issues special new health alert for Nigeria

The United States has issued a new special health alert for travel to Nigeria.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Nigeria due to flooding in some parts of Nigeria.

The US warned citizens to avoid travel to flood areas and if they must travel they should obey all instructions from Nigerian agencies.

The alert further advised US citizens to avoid floodwater, which contains harmful germs that can cause disease, other contaminants, downed power lines, and sharp objects.

The floods have killed more than 600 people and displaced about 1.4 million across the country.

“Unfortunately, over 603 lives have been lost as of today October 16, 2022,” Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq said recently.

The World Food Programme and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation said last month that Nigeria was among six countries facing a high risk of catastrophic levels of hunger.

 

Our Reporters

