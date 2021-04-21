News

US jury finds ex-officer guilty of Floyd murder

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A  US jury has found a former police officer guilty of murder over the death of African-American George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year.
Derek Chauvin, 45, was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest last May, reports the BBC.
The widely watched footage sparked worldwide protests against racism and excessive use of force by police.
Chauvin was found guilty on three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
He will remain in custody until he is sentenced and could spend decades in jail.
The 12-member jury took less than a day to reach their verdict, which followed a highly-charged, three-week trial that left Minneapolis on edge.
After both sides presented closing arguments on Monday, the jury was isolated in a hotel with no outside contact so they could deliberate on a verdict, a process known as sequestration.
Jurors had to agree unanimously and were told they could not return home until they had made their decision.
The verdict prompted celebratory scenes outside the court, where several hundred people cheered as it was announced.
The Floyd family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, said it marked a “turning point in history” for the US.
“Painfully earned justice has finally arrived,” he tweeted. [It] sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement.”
President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris called the Floyd family right after the verdict.
Biden was heard saying that “at least now there is some justice”.
“We’re gonna get a lot more done. This is going to be a first shot at dealing with genuine systemic racism,” the president said.
And in a nationally televised remarks shortly afterwards, Biden said: “Systemic racism is a stain on the whole nation’s soul.”
Meanwhile, Ms Harris urged lawmakers to pass the George Floyd bill aimed at reforming policing in the US. “This bill is part of George Floyd’s legacy. This work is long overdue,” she said.
The Minneapolis police federation, a not-for-profit organisation representing police – thanked the jury for their “dedicated work” shouldering “an enormous burden”.
“We also want to reach out to the community and still express our deep remorse for their pain, as we feel it every day as well. There are no winners in this case and we respect the jury’s decision,” the federation said.
“We need the political pandering to stop and the race-baiting of elected officials to stop.”
Chauvin is expected to appeal against the verdict, US media report.
They say one of the most likely avenues of appeal is the huge publicity given to the case, with the defence team arguing that this might have influenced the jury.
Also, Presiding Judge Peter Cahill said on Monday that public comments by Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters could be grounds for an appeal.
Over the weekend, Ms Waters had urged protesters to “stay on the street” and “get more confrontational” if Chauvin were acquitted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

WTO: I know you’ll represent us well, Buhari tells Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…vows to encourage youth     President Muhammmadu Buhari has expressed his optimism that the newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala would represent Nigeria well at the world stage.   The President expressed the hope on Monday when he received the former Minister of Finance at the Presidential Villa. The […]
News

COVID-19: NYCN passes vote of confidence in Cross River govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River State chapter has passed a vote of confidence in the state government particularly the Ministry of Health, over its approach in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. The council also expressed satisfaction with the early strategies adopted by the government, which included the compulsory use […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze raises think-tank for 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The Elders Council of the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has mandated the Prof. George Obiozor-led leadership of the group to work with Igbo socio-cultural and political intelligentsia to ensure the emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.   This is as the council urged every Igbo man or woman with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica