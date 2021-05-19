Business

US lawmakers urge Facebook to drop plans for Instagram for kids

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged Facebook Inc (FB.O) to drop plans for a version of photo-sharing app Instagram for children younger than 13, saying the social media company had failed to “make meaningful commitments to protecting kids online.”
Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan said Facebook had not addressed their concerns, reports Reuters.
Facebook told the lawmakers in an April 26 letter made public on Tuesday that it does not have a set timeline for the version, but expects development will “take many months.”
“Facebook has a clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “When it comes to putting people before profits, Facebook has forfeited the benefit of the doubt, and we strongly urge Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for kids.”
Last week, a group of 40 state attorneys general also urged Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to abandon those plans.
A Facebook spokesman said Tuesday “as every parent knows, kids are already online. We want to improve this situation by delivering experiences that give parents visibility and control over what their kids are doing.”
The company said previously it will not show ads in any Instagram version for people under 13.
The letter from the state attorneys general cited 2019 media reports that Facebook’s Messenger Kids app, intended for kids between the ages of six and 12, “contained a significant design flaw that allowed children to circumvent restrictions on online interactions and join group chats with strangers that were not previously approved by the children’s parents.”
Last month, the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood also called on Zuckerberg not to create a kids version, saying it would put them at “great risk.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

DMO: Nigeria’s debt to China’s EXIM Bank hits $3.714bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigeria’s total debt to China contracted through China Export- Import (EXIM) Bank and drawn down stood at $3.714 billion as at December 31, 2020. Debt Management Office (DMO) confirmed the figure on its website. About $449.89 million has been repaid from the principal and $391.66 million as interest with an outstanding of $3.264 billion.   […]
Business

Analysts: Lockdown ease to boost VAT inflow in H2 ’20

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that the Federal Government will likely rake in more revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) in the second half of this year compared with the amount it generated in H1’20. The analysts made the prediction in the latest edi-tion of the […]
Business

Tranex sustains loss position on rising costs

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc like others in its sector is faced with operational challenges. CHRIS UGWU writes   Besides the ravaging COVID-19, which has crippled the economy across the globe, social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, E-mail, WhatsApp, e-transactions and the Global System of Mobile Communications, GSM, have led to the bottom line of courier companies […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica