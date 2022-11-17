News

US Midterms: Republicans win House control with narrow majority

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Republicans have secured the 218 seats needed for a majority in the lower chamber of Congress a week after the midterm elections, the BBC’s US partner CBS News projects.

While the party’s margin in the House of Representatives is razor-thin, it is enough to stall President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years, reports the BBC.

But Democrats will keep control of the Senate when the new Congress convenes in January.

A handful of seats remain to be called.

The Republicans – who had hoped to win back control of both chambers – underperformed expectations in last week’s midterms.

But they won the seat they needed for their House majority on Wednesday when California’s 27th district went to incumbent Mike Garcia.

The Republican party is now projected to win between 218-223 seats in the 435-seat House, according to CBS.

But with votes in several cliff-hanger races still being tallied, their majority may not be clear for days or even weeks.

Kevin McCarthy, who was picked by rank-and-file Republicans on Tuesday to be their nominee to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as the next Speaker of the House, celebrated having “officially flipped” the chamber.

“Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver,” the California congressman tweeted on Wednesday night.

In order to be elected Speaker, the House Republican minority leader must win over majority support from the 435 members of the full House.

But Mrs Pelosi signalled she would not relinquish the gavel quietly, vowing in a statement on Wednesday night that her party would exert “strong leverage over a scant Republican majority”.

The first woman to hold the post, Mrs Pelosi, 82, said nothing in her press release about whether she planned to stay on as minority leader, amid speculation in Washington about her future.

President Biden congratulated McCarthy and offered to work with Republicans to deliver results for Americans.

“As I said last week, the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare,” said the Democratic president.

“The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better.”

McCarthy’s party had hoped that the president’s relatively low popularity, stubborn inflation, and the fact that congressional maps were redrawn by Republican-led state legislatures would add up to midterms victories for them.

The blame for last week’s lacklustre showing has largely landed on two party leaders: former President Donald Trump and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.

On Tuesday night, the ex-president formally announced a third bid for the White House in 2024 from a ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In Washington on Wednesday, McConnell was renewed as Senate minority leader, fending off a challenge from fellow Republican Rick Scott of Florida.

Non-congressional results are still trickling in more than a week after election day.

On Wednesday, congresswoman Karen Bass was projected to win the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, the second largest city in America, after defeating billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.

The Democrat will become the first woman to hold the office and the city’s second ever black mayor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Army: Troops kill seven bandits in Kaduna

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Nigerian Army has said that troops on special operations in Kaduna general area killed seven bandits in separate fierce encounters. While commending troops’ gallantry in the ongoing operations across theatres, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, charged them to stay the course.   of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Onyema […]
News

JUST IN: Sudan’s civilian leaders arrested amid coup reports

Posted on Author Reporter

  Several members of Sudan’s transitional government have been arrested in their homes amid reports of a military coup. Civilian PM Abdallah Hamdok and at least four ministers were among those believed detained by unidentified soldiers shortly before dawn on Monday. The army has not commented, but pro-democracy groups urged street protests, reports the BBC. […]
News Top Stories

Govs: We’re distressed over 42 students, others’ abduction

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Daniel Atori and Babatope Okeowo

Northern governors, yesterday, said they were distressed and saddened by the spate of attacks and abductions, particularly yesterday’s abduction of some students, staff and families at the Government Science School, Kagara, in Niger State by suspected bandits. Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a statement, condemned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica