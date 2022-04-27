US mission promotes intellectual property rights

The United States government is committed to promoting public awareness of the importance of protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights (IPR) as a strategic resource for bolstering economic growth in the country. The U.S. Mission in collaboration with the American Business Council, hosted the second edition of its Intellectual Property (IP) Symposium on “Intellectual Property and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future,” the theme for World IP Day 2022.

The two-day symposium, led by the United States Department of Justice’s INLfunded Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT)’s International Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Attorney Adviser (ICHIP), brought together key stakeholders in Nigeria’s IPR protection framework, including leading entertainment and creative industry leaders. Delivering remarks during the opening ceremony of the symposium in Lagos, U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, noted that protection of intellectual property rights is critical for any economy that wants to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

