US mothers warned against DIY formula amid shortage

Brandy Sloan was close to tears. The 43-year-old mother of two had reached a breaking point in her desperate search for baby formula when the fifth grocery store she rushed into contained the same as the previous four: empty shelves.

“You feel so defeated because you’re supposed to be able to feed your children and you can’t because there’s nothing there,” she told the BBC.

Brandy, who has a 15-month-old daughter and a recently adopted two-month-old son, is among the millions of American families struggling to feed their children amid a nationwide shortage of formula.

Some are so desperate that they are attempting to make their own infant formula substitutes. Google searches for how to make formula at home have increased by 2400% in the last 30 days, according to Google Trends.

Brandy is sceptical – and for good reason – but it’s understandable why some parents feel compelled to ask the question.

Supply chains have been strained throughout the pandemic, but an industry-wide infant formula shortage began to intensify in February when Abbott, a large manufacturer of powdered infant formulas, closed a facility and issued a voluntary recall after finding contamination.

The company has since reached an agreement with US regulators to work to re-open, but cautioned it could take up to two months for products to hit the shelves.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden – who is under mounting pressure to solve the crisis – invoked the Defense Production Act, a war-time measure, to boost domestic production of baby formula. He also ordered the Pentagon to fly in shipments from overseas.

A bill to alleviate the shortage was also overwhelmingly passed by the House of Representatives.

An analysis by the retail research firm Datasembly found that 43% of formula products were unavailable nationwide in the first week of May, and soared even higher in states like Tennessee, Texas and Iowa.

In San Antonio, where Brandy lives, the shortage was 57% in late April, according to Datasembly.

To cope, Brandy said she’s seen a lot of people circulate a 1950s recipe for baby formula. “You get the [people] from older generations saying, ‘I turned out fine,’ but things are a lot different than they were a generation ago,” she said.

 

