US, NBA, Makinde, Ozekhome fault FG

The Nigerian Bar Association, a Constitutional Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN and other prominent lawyers yesterday faulted the Federal Government’s decision to suspend Twitter in Nigeria. Also, the United States Mission in Nigeria yesterday cautioned the Federal Government against the suspension of operations of Twitter in the country.

In a statement yesterday, the US said such suspension undermined Nigeria’s fundamental freedom and would have negative impact on the country’s investment opportunities. The statement said in part: “Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression.

The government’s recent #Twitterban undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses. “Banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermines fundamental freedoms.

As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater. “The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity.”

The Federal Government had indefinitely suspended Twitter’s operations in the country. The decision of the government was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Culture on Friday.

The statement reads in part: “The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria”.

The statement, which was posted on the ministry’s official Twitter handle on Friday evening, accused the American social media company of allowing its platform to be used “for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The suspension came two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that was widely perceived as offensive. However, reacting to the development, the NBA faulted the decision of the Federal Government and consequently described the action as a dent in the country’s democracy.

The position of the Bar was contained in a statement signed by it National President, Olumide Akpata. The NBA noted that the action was not only a violation of the constitutional right of Nigerians to express themselves freely but also economically counterproductive, as it could scare investors away.

The statement further reads: “The Nigerian Bar Association has noted with great concern the extraordinary decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria and, by necessary implication, the right of Nigerians to freely express their constitutionally guaranteed opinions through that medium.

“Whether one likes it or not, we are operating a constitutional democracy; the primary consequence of which is that everything must be done according to law; and government must be conducted within the framework of recognised rules and principles, which restrict discretionary power.

“The Nigerian Bar Association finds no constitutional or legal authority to support the peremptory action of the Federal Government to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria and deprive Nigerians of their right to freely express their constitutionally guaranteed opinions.

Beyond the dent on our constitutional democracy, at a time when the Nigerian economy is unarguably struggling, the impact of arbitrary decisions such as this on investor confidence is better imagined.

“Consequently, if this decision is not immediately reversed, the Nigerian Bar Association will have no choice but to challenge same in the interest of the public and our democracy.”

In his own reaction, Ozekhome, who also strongly condemned the acts said:“I am not surprised that the Federal Government suspended Twitter.

“Twitter has always been a platform for Nigerians to air their views. Nigerians have always used the platform to expose the inadequacies of the government and like I have always said, the government does not like criticism.

“The owners of Twitter won’t even care if Nigeria is not on their list or even notice it. It is like a drop of water in the ocean. It is just the Nigerian people who will suffer for it.

“As it stands, I want to appeal to them to go further. Don’t just stop by suspending Twitter. Let them go ahead and suspend the Nigerian people and then bring in a new set of Nigerians since they don’t want to listen to criticism.”

Don’t kill thousands of businesses, services, Makinde counsels FG

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has told the Federal Government of Nigeria not to hamper the operations of thousands of businesses and services with its recent suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria. He further stated that this action by the Buhari administration was capable of affecting investors’ confidence in the country.

Makinde, in a statement he signed on yesterday, called for due consideration from the government on the implications of its action, saying that “Twitter has become the platform for young people and indeed all Nigerians to exercise their fundamental right to express and publish an opinion.”

The governor, who has a strong presence on Twitter, said it became imperative for him to make the statement as the country debates the ban.

He said: “It has become imperative for me to release a statement regarding the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

“As leaders, we should go beyond emotional reactions to issues and think about how our actions will affect the people we lead and our international ratings socially and economically.

“Twitter has become the platform for young people and indeed all Nigerians to exercise their fundamental right to express and publish an opinion.

They use the platform to complain, argue and give feedback to government and its agencies who in turn, use these to improve policies.

This is a fundamental point that should be kept in mind as we debate the necessity of this suspension.

“We should also remember that Twitter has gone beyond a source of communication for many of our hardworking youths in Nigeria. It has become a source of livelihood for many, irrespective of their political affiliations or religious leanings.

Nigerian youths and digital communications organisations earn a living from being able to use the platform to post communications on behalf of their clients.

“Others who may not have physical stores also rely on Twitter to give visibility to their products and services.

“Furthermore, I believe the Federal Government should be actively interested in how certain policies and action will affect investor confidence. I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government to reverse this suspension for the greater good of Nigerians.”

