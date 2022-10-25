US, Nigeria in joint combat against HIV, TB

In recent weeks the United States through it’s agencies and partners in the health sector renewed the battle to bring HIV and Tuberculosis under control in Nigeria.

ONWUKA NZESHI reports

There are about 1.9 million people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV ) in Nigeria. Latest statistics from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) indicate a national prevalence rate of 1.4 per cent among adults aged 15–49 years.

This is a huge improvement from a previous estimates which had indicated a national HIV prevalence of 2.8 per cent. The latest HIV prevalence survey in Nigeria revealed that HIV is more prevalent in women than in men.

According to the data by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), 1.7 percent of female adults aged 15-49 have HIV, while 0.8 percent of male adults aged 15-49 have the virus.

A further review of the statistics showed that, despite the prevalence of HIV among women, the percentage of people who are knowledgeable about prevention measures is higher among men than among women. The report indicates that 74.1 percent of men aged 15-49 years are aware of HIV prevention measures compared to 70.7 percent of women aged 15-49 years.

In the last couple of years, Nigeria has made steady progress in scaling up HIV treatment and prevention services and is optimistic that it could see the end of AIDS as a public health threat by 2023.

Reliable partnership

This progress report did not come by chance but by the collaborative efforts of various agencies and development partners. The United States Government is inarguably one of the most reliable partners in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria. The United States government has contributed about $6billion to assist Nigeria in the fight against HIV in the last 35 years.

Just last week, US government, through its Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) hosted Nigerian officials drawn from the Federal Ministry of Health and State Ministries of Health, as well as HIV program implementing partners to review the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program accomplishments from the last five years.

The review covered activities that took place in CDC – supported states across Nigeria with a view to charting a way forward for the coming five years and helping Nigeria reach and sustain epidemic control.

Taming the epidemic

In her welcome remarks, US CDC Country Director Dr. Mary Boyd commended states and partners for their collaborative work in attaining quality care for every patient while also accelerating treatment coverage in the country.

The surge in the number of people living with HIV (PLHIV) identified and beginning treatment in recent years has moved Nigeria closer to HIV epidemic control than ever before. As at June 2022, US CDC was supporting comprehensive HIV services for about 1.2 million PLHIV in Abia, Delta, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Rivers, Gombe, and the Federal Capital Territory US Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard who also spoke at the session, emphasised the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting partners and expressed her belief that Nigeria would achieve its target in bringing the disease under control.

The two-day programme also featured overview presentations from implementing partners, including the Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria, the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, APIN Public Health Initiatives, and the Centre for Integrated Health Programs.

The session brought up discussions of a roadmap for future activities that will create dynamic, equitable, and resilient treatment programs. Stakeholders also advocated the integration of the National Clinical Mentorship Program into the health sector for sustainability and state ownership. Awards were presented to individuals, states, and partners who excelled in specific areas of programming and leadership.

It was resolved that throughout the duration of the newly launched program cycle, US CDC will continue to host programmatic review meetings with partners to ensure that high-quality HIV programs are sustained and that free, life-saving care is available to every Nigerian who needs it.

Tackling TB/ GBV

In the same week, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) accepted a contribution from a leading Nigerian philanthropic organization, Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), to partner on tuberculosis (TB) control and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention efforts in Nigeria

According to the terms of agreement, ASR Africa will provide critical inputs, valued at $500,000, to the national TB and GBV responses. These contributions will expand the impact of USAID’s current programs, implemented through local Nigerian organizations.

Specifically, ASR Africa’s contribution will provide: 11 loopmediated isothermal amplification diagnostic machines, also known as TB-LAMPs, with laboratory reagents and consumables; renovation of 10 Tuberculosis Directly Observed Therapy or DOT centers; and approximately 1,200 dignity kits for survivors of genderbased violence across selected states in Nigeria. The TB-LAMP diagnostic machines will enable 11 facilities to effectively diagnose TB, which continues to be a challenge in under-resourced health facilities.

All individuals diagnosed with these machines will be placed on treatment for TB at the TB DOT centers that will be renovated by ASR Africa. The contribution of dignity kits will also strengthen services for survivors of gender- based violence, including medical and psycho-social services, at Sexual Assault Rescue Centers, also known as SARCs, that are supported through USAID’s President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program.

As part of USAID’s efforts to deepen private sector involvement in Nigeria, the agency engages with private sector partners in the country to mobilize resources to reduce disease burden and ensure a better quality of life for those affected.

Double-barrel attack

HIV/AIDS and TB Office Director USAID/Nigeria, Rachel Goldstein said at the gift acceptance meeting in Abuja,that the private sector holds immense potential to bring about sustainable development results.

“Each of ASR Africa’s contributions will amplify the impact of USAID’s development programming in Nigeria while demonstrating the opportunity for public-private partnerships to effectively address unmet development needs,” she said. Managing Director of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, while presenting the donation letter said ASR Africa is committed to the development of Nigeria’s healthcare sector. “The end-to-end diagnosis to treatment partnership with USAID will provide additional capacity and expand ongoing efforts aimed at tackling tuberculosis and HIV across Nigeria,” he said.

It would be recalled that USAID has partnered with the government of Nigeria on the tuberculosis response since 2000, and the HIV response since 2003. In what seems like a double barrel attack, the USAID has contributed to a reduction in tuberculosis related deaths, by nearly 50 percent.

Similarly, USAID, through PEPFAR, is currently providing comprehensive life–saving HIV treatment services for over 663,000 people while procuring and delivering medicines for over 1.9 million Nigerians on anti retroviral treatment

