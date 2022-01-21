News

US, Nigeria sign agreement to protect cultural heritage

The United States and Nigeria have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that launchesaCulturalProperty Agreementbetweenbothnations. The agreement will facilitate continued cooperation with Nigerian law enforcement agencies and support efforts to identify, intercept, repatriate and protect cultural property and related heritage. It will also promote the exchange of archaeological materials for scientific, cultural, and educational purposes with the aim of increasing public awareness for Nigerian cultural heritage.

The United States Ambassador in Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, signed the agreement at a ceremony attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama and U.S. Embassy representatives. “Today’s agreement is about learning from the past and about recording through it our partnership to preserve, restore and protect Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage,” said Ambassador Leonard during her remarks at the ceremony.

In Nigeria, cultural property continues to be subject to the threat of pillage, destruction and loss due to excavation, criminal activity, natural disasters, and subsistence digging.

 

Our Reporters

