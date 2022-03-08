US, Nigeria’s march towards AIDS-free generation

The United States Centre for Disease Control (US-CDC) recently held a close-out ceremony for its Faith-Based Action for Scaling Up Testing and Treatment for Epidemic Response (FASTER) project in Abuja. ONWUKA NZESHI reports.

In the last two decades, the United States Government, through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), has invested more than $85 billion in the global HIV/AIDS response and saved more than 20 million lives, working in 54 countries. In Nigeria, PEPFAR has invested more than $6 billion in the national HIV/AIDS response. Some measures of its success include, nearly 1.8 million, women, and children currently on HIV treatment in Nigeria.

Since 2019, Nigeria has nearly doubled the number of children and adolescents receiving lifesaving HIV treatment services. The country has also increased the percentage of children under nine years old that have achieved HIV viral suppression from 60 to 84 percent. Faster programme

The Faith-Based Action for Scaling Up Testing and Treatment for Epidemic Response project (FASTER), supported by the United States Centre for Disease Control, is one of the many programmes designed to halt the HIV/AIDS challenge to humanity. Indeed, the project has facilitated significant progress among the targeted segment of the population in Nigeria.

The project was implemented in collaboration with CDC Comprehensive HIV Service Delivery Implementing Partners, the Government of Nigeria, and other stakeholders in Nasarawa, Benue, Lagos, Imo, Enugu, Delta, and Rivers states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory. Inside Abuja learnt that FASTER was funded through a US-CDC Headquarters co-operative agreement in 2019 with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS).

In addition to Nigeria, the project was implemented in Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

The FASTER programme, it was also learnt, exemplifies the ongoing efforts of the U.S. government to assist countries in achieving sustained epidemic control of HIV by supporting equitable health services and solutions, enduring national health systems and capabilities, and lasting collaborations. Country Director, US- CDC, Dr. Mary Boyd, disclosed that the ultimate goal of the project was to catalyze priority interventions, especially for children and adolescents, towards improved HIV service delivery and health outcomes.

Boyd who gave the explanation at the close-out ceremony of FASTER in Abuja, said the project was meant to demonstrate that innovations in Paediatric HIV care and treatment were possible and could make a difference in saving lives. Boyd said FASTER focused on reducing structural barriers to care, expanding innovation, and scaling up what works.

She noted that the FASTER initiative delivered on its objectives and was instrumental in ensuring innovations in case-finding, such as caregiver-assisted HIV self-testing. Rapid turnaround time for early infant diagnosis, pediatric viral load testing for timely decision making, and accelerated adoption of optimised paediatric regimens.

According to her, FASTER also impacted the roll-out of Operation Triple Zero (OTZ), an asset-based approach to HIV programming for adolescents and young people (AYP) and was instrumental in strengthening the retention in care of mother-infant pairs. “While significant progress has been made, we still have work to do. For example, estimates show that about 85,000 children living with HIV in Nigeria still do not have access to treatment.

“However, we now know those innovations and best practices that do work, and we are well on our way to ensuring equity in the care available for every child living with HIV,” Boyd said. She expressed gratitude to the hundreds of religious leaders who partnered with US-CDC and have become champions for the children’s health in their communities.

“Such efforts will remain part of the history of Nigeria’s HIV epidemic control success story,” she said. Mentorship programme Meanwhile, Nigeria is currently implementing a National HIV Clinical Mentors Program that uses a similar approach to Zambia’s effort to develop local ownership.

The mentorship programme helps to not only establish a capable workforce that can provide quality care for indi- viduals, but also the quality HIV program management at sites, and ultimately a successful national HIV response utilizing tested public health approaches. The U.S.-supported National HIV Clinical Mentorship Program, was conceived on the premise that clinical mentorship can rapidly accelerate HIV epidemic control in countries implementing the new sustainable approach.

The mentorship program supports developing a workforce that can lead, manage, and monitor the HIV/AIDS response within its healthcare system. The programme is also designed to increase government ownership of the HIV program with a team of highly experienced mentors engaging with health officials to domesticate key HIV guidelines and innovations at the facility level.

In a recently released scientific paper in the journal PLOS, new evidence has shown that the implementation of Zambia’s national HIV clinical mentorship program aligned with progress toward the UNAIDS 90/90/90 targets in the four selected provinces.

The programme data from the country indicated that rates of HIV case-finding, index-case testing, HIV testing efficiency, treatment initiation, viral load testing coverage, and viral load suppression significantly improved during the implementation period.

The scientific paper is the first published report of a government- led national HIV clinical mentorship program in sub- Saharan Africa that aligned with significant improvement in key HIV programmatic indicators.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...