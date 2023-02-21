US Nursing Board charges 18 Nigerians for practising with ‘fake’ certificates

The Texas Board of Nursing has filed formal charges against 18 Nigerian nurses practising in the state “for fraudulentlyobtainingeducationalcredentials”. The board, in a statement on its website, and obtained by Foundation for Investigative Journalism, listed the names of 23 nurses accused of certificate fraud, of whom 18 are of Nigerian descent. An ongoing investigation codenamed ‘Operation Nightingale’ revealed that the suspects were caught in a fraudulent diploma and transcript scheme. ThiscameaftertheUnitedStates Department of Health and Human ServicesOfficeof InspectorGeneral (HHS-OIG) and law enforcement partners launched a multi-state coordinated law enforcement action to apprehend individuals engaged in a scheme to sell false and fraudu- lent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts. “The individuals who acquired the fraudulent nursing credentials used them to qualify to sit for the national nursing board exam. Upon successful completion of the board exam, the nursing applicants became eligible to obtain licensure in various states to work as an RN or a LPN or VN,” the board said in a separate statement. The Nigerians involvedare; Abiodun, Yetunde Felicia; Adelakun, Abiodun Aveez; Adelekan, Joseph Adewale; Adeoye, Vivien Temitope; Adewale, ModinatAbidemi; Afolabi, OlufemiToun; Afolabi, Omowunmi F; Agbo, OdumegwuSteve; Ajibade, Charlot Omotayo; Akande, Olabisi Christiana; Akhigbe, Catherine; Akinrolabu, Folasade Margaret; Ako, Esiri Rachael; Akpan, Rosemary Moses; Alimi, Bukola A; Ani, Ndirika Justina; Aroh, Nchekwube C.; andAyodeji, Sherifat Olubunmi. The board stated that the formal charges were not a final disciplinaryaction, andanursewaspermittedtoworkasonewhilethecharges were pending. “The Board has filed formal charges against the following nurses for fraudulently obtaining educational credentials: The Board is authorised to file formal charges against a nurse if probablecauseexiststhatthenurse has committed an act listed in Tex. Occ. Code §301.452(b) or that violates other laws. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.458. “Further, formal charges are publicly available. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.466(b). Please note that formal charges are not a final disciplinary action, and a nurse is permitted to work as a nurse while formal charges are pending,” the statement reads.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...