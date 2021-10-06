Business

US oil rises to highest since 2014 amid global energy crunch

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.S. oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns about energy supply on signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets.

Brent crude prices also climbed for a fourth day on the supply anxiety, particularly after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided on Monday to say with their planned output increase rather than boosting it further, reports Reuters.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil earlier rose to $79.18 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 10, 2014. The market was up 0.15%, or 12 cents, at $79.05 a barrel, as of 0128 GMT.

Brent crude added 0.15%, or 12 cents $82.68 a barrel after rising to a three-year high in the previous session.

On Monday, OPEC+ agreed to adhere to its July pact to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month until at least April 2022, phasing out 5.8 million bpd of existing production cuts.

“Crude oil extended gains as investors fret about tightness in the market as the energy crisis hikes demand,” ANZ said in a note.

“The (OPEC+) increase was well below what the market was expecting, considering the energy crunch across the globe. Not surprisingly, there is speculation that OPEC will be forced to move before the next scheduled meeting if demand continues to surge.”

Late last month, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) said it expected a 1.1 million bpd supply deficit this year, which could turn into a 1.4 million bpd surplus next year.

Oil prices have surged more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressures that crude-consuming nations such as the United States and India are concerned will derail recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite pressure to ramp up output, OPEC+ was concerned that a fourth global wave of COVID-19 infections could hit the demand recovery, a source told Reuters a little before Monday’s talks.

However, inventory data from the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, showed some signs of slowing fuel demand.

The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. oil inventories rose by 951,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 1, website Oilprice.com reported on Tuesday.

Gasoline and distillate fuel inventories also climbed, the website reported, citing the API data.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Seplat pays $344m dividend to shareholders in 8 years

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Chairman, Board of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako, has said that since May 2014, the oil firm has returned $344 million to shareholders in the form of dividends. Orjiako who made the disclosure at the company’s 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos yesterday said the company’s cash position remained […]
Business

Firm offers best rates for gift card products

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian e-commerce  company, https://cardvest.ng/, says, they are offering clients best rates in gift card and apple store gift cards. In a post on the company’s social media page, it said, its platform is a trusted online platform, where legitimate businesses are conducted. “We deal in amazing gift card rate in Nigeria, gift card to […]
Business

ECOWAS Bank mobilises $200m for governments, businesses

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, at the weekend, announced that it had mobilised over $200 million to finance governments and private sector companies in West Africa. The Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services at the bank, Dr. Mabouba Diagne, disclosed this while speaking at the International Conference on the West African Food […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica