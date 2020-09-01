US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka through, Coco Gauff out

Fourth seed Naomi Osaka overcame a scare to beat fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi in three sets and avoid a major shock in the US Open first round.

Osaka, who won the first of her two Grand Slams at Flushing Meadows in 2018, wobbled in the second set before recovering for a 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory.

Elsewhere, teenager Coco Gauff’s hopes of another Grand Slam run were ended by 31st seed Anastasija Sevastova.

But top seed Karolina Pliskova and sixth seed Petra Kvitova advanced.

Osaka, 22, withdrew from the Western and Southern Open final on Saturday with a left hamstring injury, saying afterwards she was “stressing” about her fitness going into the Grand Slam, reports the BBC.

During Monday’s less-than-convincing win over 81st-ranked Doi, she did not wear any strapping or need medical treatment.

World number 51 Gauff reached the third round at her home Grand Slam in 2019, soon after making Wimbledon’s last 16.

But the 16-year-old American, who had backed up last year’s promise by reaching the fourth round at January’s Australian Open, could not reproduce that form against a relentless Sevastova, 30.

A second-set resurgence looked to put Gauff on track for victory against the Latvian but she lost 6-3 5-7 6-4.

Pliskova, who is aiming to land her first Grand Slam title, made a confident start to her campaign in New York with a 6-4 6-0 win over Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

The 28-year-old Czech, who is top ranked in the absence of Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep, faces France’s Caroline Garcia next.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, playing her first match since January’s Australian Open, beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 6-4.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova overcame Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-2, hitting 23 winners in an assured performance.

And Britain’s Cameron Norrie fought back from two sets down to earn a memorable win over Argentine ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.

Norrie, ranked 76th, looked set for a routine defeat before turning it around to win 3-6 4-6 6-2 6-1 7-5 in New York.

Both struggled to hold serve in a match with 58 break points, Norrie saving two match points in the decider before winning in almost four hours.

Kyle Edmund beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and plays Novak Djokovic next.

The British number two won 2-6 7-5 7-5 6-0 against the unpredictable Bublik, who initially upset the Yorkshireman’s rhythm before losing focus and allowing Edmund to take control.

Edmund, 25, faces a tough task to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in seven attempts, however, with 17-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic lying in wait in round two.

Serbia’s world number one Djokovic, who has won all 24 of his matches in 2020, brushed aside Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina in his opener.

“It was a nice win in terms of the mentality. I play well when I’m expressing myself and explosive, when I start matches not in the right way I have to force that out of me,” said Edmund, who is ranked 44th.

“It was a good match to win, I could have fallen off and gone down two sets to love or two sets to one.”

The four other Britons in the singles – Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson – play on Tuesday.

The US Open is the first Grand Slam event to be held since the coronavirus pandemic and is being played behind closed doors at Flushing Meadows.

A host of star names – including defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu – have withdrawn because of health and travel fears, while Swiss great Roger Federer is missing because of a knee injury.

