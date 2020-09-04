US Open 2020: Thiem, Williams through; Raonic knocked out

Dominic Thiem comfortably progressed to the US Open third round, beating India’s Sumit Nagal 6-3 6-3 6-2.

The Austrian second seed, celebrating his 27th birthday, will next face 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who overcame Norbert Gombos 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5.

There was a surprise as Vasek Pospisil knocked out fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3, reports the BBC.

Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon finalist and seeded 24th, defeated Andy Murray at last week’s Western and Southern Open.

World number 94 Pospisil will now play Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 at Flushing Meadows.

Last year’s finalist Daniil Medvedev, seeded third, had a straightforward 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over Christopher O’Connell.

Grigor Dimitrov, who reached the semi-finals in New York last year, lost 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-4 6-1 to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Fucsovics next faces American Frances Tiafoe who beat Australia’s John Millman 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3.

Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini moved past Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4 6-4 7-6 (8-6) and will play Norway’s 30th seed Casper Ruud.

And six-time champion Serena Williams progressed to the third round of the US Open with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russian Margarita Gasparyan in New York.

The American, 38, cruised through the opening set but found the world number 117 a tougher proposition in the second under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof.

The pair broke each other twice before Williams secured a crucial third break in the 10th game to seal victory.

Williams now faces compatriot Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion.

