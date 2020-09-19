US Open champion Osaka pulls out of French Open with injury

US Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open with a hamstring injury. Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 last Saturday to win her third Grand Slam title. But the world No3, whose hamstring had been heavily strapped for much of the tournament in New York and the preceding Cincinnati Masters, said she would have to forego Roland Garros because of the injury. Osaka said: “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play the French Open this year. My hamstring is still sore, so I won’t have enough time to prepare for clay.” Osaka’s withdrawal is another blow to organisers in Paris after world No1 and defending champion Ash Barty pulled out. Yesterday, French Open bosses said plans to have 11,500 spectators each day had been shelved and cut to 5,000.

Like this: Like Loading...