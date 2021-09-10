US Open: Djokovic faces Zverev in Friday night semi

Novak Djokovic’s US Open semifinal showdown with Olympic champion Alexander Zverev to try and reach the brink of a Grand Slam will be the Friday night feature at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Scheduling announced on Thursday by the US Tennis Association will send Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev and Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime off in the afternoon semifinal.

That sets the stage for top-ranked Djokovic’s meeting with German fourth seed Zverev, who beat the Serbian star in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals.

Djokovic is trying to complete the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Djokovic seeks a fourth US Open title that would give him a men’s singles record 21 Slam crowns and break the deadlock he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent with injuries.

The men’s doubles final will start the afternoon at Ashe with American Rajeev Ram and Britain’s Joe Salisbury to face Britain’s Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares for the title.

Louis Armstrong Stadium will host women’s doubles semifinals and the last mixed doubles semifinal.

