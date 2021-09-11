Sports

US Open: Djokovic sets up final with Medvedev

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

World number one Novak Djokovic won a gruelling five-setter against Alexander Zverev to set up a US Open final against Daniil Medvedev and keep his bid for a calendar Grand Slam on track.

Russian second seed Medvedev had earlier kept alive his hopes of a first major title with a 6-4 7-5 6-2 win over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Djokovic then recovered from falling a set behind to win 4-6 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-2.

He now has the chance to win a record 21st men’s Grand Slam singles title, reports the BBC.

Victory over Medvedev on Sunday at Flushing Meadows would move Djokovic clear of the 20 majors won by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

History-chasing Djokovic would also become the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

“There’s only one match left, all in, let’s do it. I’m going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one,” Djokovic said.

“I am going to treat the next match like it is the last match in my career.”

Djokovic outlasts Zverev in New York

In fourth seed Zverev, Djokovic came up against a player who six weeks ago ended his hopes of another slice of history, the ‘Golden Slam’, by beating him at the Olympics.

The 34-year-old must have feared a repeat when he double-faulted to hand Zverev the chance to serve for the opening set. His opponent obliged despite double-faulting himself on his first set point.

Early in the second the roles were reversed, Zverev missing a straightforward forehand and following up with a double fault as Djokovic broke and then cantered through the set to level.

Zverev was frustrated at not being able to convert a break in the opening game of the third and again missed a chance at 2-2, only to later present Djokovic with three set points.

He saved two, the second in a remarkable 53-shot rally, but Djokovic smashed away the third at the net to take the lead and celebrated by rousing the crowd with his arms aloft.

Zverev again engineered break points at 1-1 in the fourth set and this time zipped a forehand winner beyond his opponent as he held on to that advantage to force a decider.

It was Djokovic who found the breakthrough in Zverev’s opening service game in the fifth set and the Serb’s enduring class showed through as he raced into a 5-0 lead.

Zverev, who at 24 is 10 years Djokovic’s junior, got on the board and then clawed back one break to keep the semi-final alive, much to the New York crowd’s delight.

The three-time US Open champion hit straight back to bring up match point on Zverev’s serve and sealed his place in the final when his opponent found the net after three hours and 33 minutes of tennis.

“Thank you, the atmosphere was amazing – the best atmosphere of the tournament so far,” Djokovic said.

“These are the moments we live for, the unique opportunities we dream of every day when we wake up and are trying to find the motivation to go out and do the same things over again.”

Third time lucky for Medvedev?

Medvedev will contest his third Grand Slam final on Sunday, having lost the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows to Rafael Nadal and the Australian Open final to Djokovic in February.

The 25-year-old, who has won titles on the hard courts in Marseille and Toronto this year, conceded his only set of the tournament during his four-set win over Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp in the previous round, during a largely trouble-free run to the final.

Medvedev ominously broke to love in the seventh game of the opening set against Auger-Aliassime, choosing his moment to apply pressure and put his 21-year-old opponent on the back foot.

The second set proved far trickier for the Russian, as Auger-Aliassime – contesting his first Grand Slam semi-final – clinched a second break-point opportunity before holding serve to lead 5-2.

The set – and a chance for the Canadian to level the match – unravelled from there.

Twice unable to convert at set point, Auger-Aliassime was punished by Medvedev, who broke back and rattled through four successive games to abruptly end his opponent’s momentum and take a two-set lead.

After an opening hold of serve in the third set, the 12th seed’s challenge capitulated as the world number two claimed another double break to cruise into a 5-1 advantage before wrapping up another commanding victory on serve.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

CAF’s strange geographical qualifier draws

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The politics of football in Africa is just like the day-today politics of other spheres of life. Football politics is even worse as a few cliques could determine what happens in the entire continent to boost their selfish interests. Simply, football politics is like the same politics and rivalry between the Peoples’ Democratic Party and […]
Sports

AFN Olympic Trials: Echikunwoke is main attraction on Day 3

Posted on Author Reporter

  Charles Ogundiya Annette Echikunwoke will be the cynosure of all eyes at the Yaba College of Technology on Saturday when the Athletics Federation of Nigeria 2020 Olympic trials enters Day 3. The 25-year-old USA-based athlete will be competing for the first time on Nigerian soil and will be doing so not only as the […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool brush aside Arsenal to boost top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man City four wins from title with win at Leicester *Jagielka own goal gives Leeds win over Sheff Utd *Sensational West Brom humble Chelsea Portugal forward Diogo Jota came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool claimed a third successive away win with a comfortable victory against lacklustre Arsenal. Liverpool hemmed the Gunners into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica