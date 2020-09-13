Sports

US Open: Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev reach final

Dominic Thiem of Austria will play Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the US Open final for their first Grand Slam titles after they won their last-four matches in contrasting styles Friday.

 

Second seed Thiem ousted thirdseeded Russian and last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev in a closely fought three-setter that was packed with powerful baseline rallies and impressive serving.

 

The 27-year-old Thiem won 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) 7-6 (7/5) in 2hr 56 min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach his fourth Grand Slam final. Earlier, Zverev came from two sets down to complete a remarkable comeback against 20th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta and reach his first tennis major final.

 

The 23-year-old German won an error-strewn, scrappy encounter 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in 3hr 23min, also on the famous Ashe court. It marked the first time in Zverev’s career that he came from two sets behind to win. “I actually looked at the scoreboard when I was down two sets to love,” Zverev said.

 

“I was like, ‘I can’t believe it. I’m playing in a semi-final, I’m supposed to be the favourite and I have no chance, I’m playing that bad.” Zverev made 36 unforced errors in the first two sets compared to just 12 for Carreno Busta as the nerves of the occasion seemed to get the better of him. But Zverev began to cut down on his mistakes in the third set, upping his service game and taking control of rallies with more powerful, accurate groundstrokes.

 

“I started taking the ball more on the rise. I started giving myself the chance to be the one that is aggressive,” said the German, adding: “I’m through to my first Grand Slam final and that’s all that matters.” Carreno Busta said he had lost “a big opportunity” to reach a first Slam final.

 

“I made the semi-finals here. I know that is a good result, is a good performance, but now in this moment it’s tough,” he told reporters. Zverev becomes the first German man to reach the final of a tennis major since Rainer Schuttler at the 2003 Australian Open.

