US Open: Jabeur advances, Gauff crushes Keys

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur survived a thrilling duel to down home hope Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-4 6-3 at the US Open Friday, reaching the fourth round of the hardcourt major for the first time.

The Wimbledon finalist squandered six of the eight break points she earned in the opening set but hit her stride in the second as she dropped just two first-serve points.

Rogers called on the trainer to receive some treatment on her right arm before the start of the third set. With Jabeur sprinting through the first four games, it seemed game over.

But Rogers refused to cave in and fought off five match points from 0-40 down in the seventh game to hold serve. She then broke Jabeur in the next game to roars of approval from the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd.

A couple of errors from the American, however, handed Jabeur victory on her sixth match point and the Tunisian yelled out in relief.

“Crazy match,” Jabeur said in an on-court interview. “Even down 5-1, 40-love she doesn’t make the mission easy for me… I’m very happy that I kept fighting and went until the end.”

GAUFF CRUSHES KEYS

Coco Gauff dominated fellow American Madison Keys to win 6-2 6-3 and reach the fourth round for the first time.

The 18-year-old Gauff, who was once again called on to warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium court for Serena Williams ahead of her compatriot’s highly-anticipated night match, has now made the second week of all four Grand Slams.

Gauff began tentatively and was broken in the first game but quickly regrouped, breaking back and firing an ace up the tee for a 4-1 lead she would not relinquish.

The 12th seed maintained her level in the second set as she redirected former finalist Keys’ powerful ground strokes and sealed the win on her opponent’s 22nd unforced error.

The French Open finalist, who improved to 11-3 at Grand Slams this year, said she was honoured to open up for Williams at the tournament for the third time and would be again glued to her idol’s match.

“It’s been amazing. I haven’t missed it,” Gauff said.

“Even the day when I watched it on TV I had to order room service. I know she’s on my side of the draw and I don’t know when I might face her but that’s the goal.”

Gauff will be the favourite when she takes on China’s Zhang Shuai on Sunday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

