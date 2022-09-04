Petra Kvitova s
Sports

US Open: Kvitova inspired by Williams in thrilling win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Petra Kvitova says she was trying to emulate Serena Williams as she survived two match points before winning a thrilling final-set tie-break to beat ninth seed Garbine Muguruza. The Czech won 5-7 6-3 7-6 (12- 10) to reach the last 16 of the US Open.

“With Serena last night it was amazing how she was saving those match points and I was trying to do the same,” the two-time Wimbledon champion said. Williams saved five match points before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday. Kvitova came from 5-2 down in the third set, saving two match points with Muguruza 6-5 ahead in the decider.

 

In the tie-break, Spaniard Muguruza then saved three match points before 21st seed Kvitova came through in New York. She will face eighth seed Jessica Pegula after the American beat Yuan Yue of China 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-0.

 

Three-time US Open finalist and 26th seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus had a comfortable victory over unseeded Croat Petra Martic, winning 6-3 6-0 to advance. Azarenka will play Swiss 18th seed Belinda Bencic or Czech Karolina Pliskova, seeded 22nd, next

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool brush aside Arsenal to boost top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man City four wins from title with win at Leicester *Jagielka own goal gives Leeds win over Sheff Utd *Sensational West Brom humble Chelsea Portugal forward Diogo Jota came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool claimed a third successive away win with a comfortable victory against lacklustre Arsenal. Liverpool hemmed the Gunners into […]
Sports

Swiss name Murat Yakin new coach

Posted on Author Reporter

  Murat Yakin was on Monday named the new coach of Switzerland, replacing Vladimir Petkovic who left after taking them to the European Championship quarterfinal to join Girondins Bordeaux, the Swiss football association said. Yakin, 46, signed a contract on Monday until the end of World Cup qualification in November with the option of an […]
Sports

My parents approved my boxing career after I started giving them money – Babyface

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

He is touted as the next big thing in Nigerian boxing; Rilliwan Babatunde popularly known as Babyface has a tall dream which is to emulate his idol Floyd Mayweather jnr to become an undisputed world champion. In an interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, the boxer narrated how an encounter with a boxing promoter lifted his career […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica