US Open: Line judge hit with ball by Djokovic suffers death threats

The US Open line judge hit in the throat with a ball by world number one Novak Djokovic has been subjected to sickening abuse and even death threats on social media, it emerged on Monday.

Trolls have bombarded the Instagram account of Laura Clark, who was on Monday identified by Britain’s MailOnline, with venomous messages after Djokovic’s shock disqualification from the New York Grand Slam on Sunday night. Djokovic inadvertently hit Clark with a stray tennis ball, causing the Kentucky woman to collapse and scream out in pain as she clutched her throat.

Visibly shocked at what had happened, the Serb rushed to check on Clark’s condition. But the damage had been done and Djokovic’s fourth-round match with Spain’s Pablo Car- Messi returns to training as La Liga kicks off reno Busta was defaulted and Djokovic was thrown out of the tournament.

Djokovic has been stripped of his $250,000 (Dh918,230) prize money for reaching the last-16 and fined an extra $10,000 (Dh36,730) for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’. The Serb took to Instagram to apologiseforhis actions, which have led to Clark being vilified by vicious trolls.

As reported by Britain’s MailOnline, in one Instragram post, which was aimed at her late sonJosh, whodiedinamotorcycle accident in 2008, user wrote: ‘Don’t worry, you’ll join him soon’ while another posted: ‘hahahahahahahahaYEEEEES, YEEEEEEEES.’

Almost every post on Clark’s account – her first picture was posted in September 2011 – has reportedly been spammed with hate-filled messages from Djokovic’s fans, with MailOnline saying many calling her ‘sick’ and an ‘alcoholic’.

Like this: Like Loading...