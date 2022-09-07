Sports

US Open: Mixed feelings for Gauff after q’final exit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Coco Gauff said she was trying to strike a balance between satisfaction at reaching the US Open quarterfinals for the first time and disappointment after being outplayed by Caroline Garcia on Tuesday.

French Open finalist Gauff came into the year’s final Grand Slam with weighty expectations from American tennis fans, who hoped the dynamic teenager would take the baton from the retiring Serena Williams.

“Overall I’m super proud of myself in this tournament,” Gauff told reporters.

“But I’m hungry for more. So maybe next year.”

After her 6-3 6-4 defeat to Frenchwoman Garcia, Gauff said she had been a bit hesitant coming into the tournament after rolling her left ankle and retiring from a tune-up event in Cincinnati last month.

“I’m just proud of how I was able to come through this week. After everything that happened in Cincinnati, I didn’t tell anyone, but I didn’t think it was going to be that good of a tournament for me,” she added.

“I really proved to myself mentally that I can come out of these tough situations and do it.

“First quarterfinal, too, at the US Open, so there’s a lot to be proud of. But, like I said, definitely disappointed. I Think it makes me want to work even harder. I feel like I know what I have to do.”

Gauff, who will enter the top 10 for the first time after her quarterfinal run in New York, said she hopes she can be an example for the next generation of Black players like Serena and Venus Williams had been for her.

“The Williams sisters definitely inspired me to play tennis because I saw someone like me playing in a sport with not a lot of people looking like me,” she said.

“I hope I can be that for other kids.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON Final: Battle of Liverpool stars on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Liverpool teammates, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal will come up against each other in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday at 8 pm, as 2017 runners-up Egypt take on 2019 runners-up Senegal.   With a pay-per-day option, football fans can see all the best action of the match live […]
Sports

Lagos to hold AGA as Pinnick continues playing games

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Stakeholders stranded as Bayelsa denies knowledge of event   Crisis looms as players’ union  threatens to stop NFF election   The crisis brewing in the Nigeria Football Federation has taken a new turn as facts emerged that the Annual General Assembly of the NFF will take place in Lagos State on Thursday, August 18. Contrary […]
Sports

Osimhen needs special visa to play vs Leicester City in Europa League

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Victor Osimhen will now need a special visa from the UK should he want to feature in next week’s UEFA Europa League group game at Leicester City. La Republica has reported that Osimhen will require a special visa to enter the UK for this game after he visited Cape Verde, which is on the Red […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica