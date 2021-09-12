US Open: Queen praises Raducanu’s ‘outstanding’ performance

The Queen led the congratulations to Emma Raducanu after the 18-year-old clinched the US Open title with a stunning victory in New York.

Raducanu beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to end Britain’s 44-year wait for a women’s Grand Slam singles champion, reports the BBC.

“I send my congratulations to you on your success,” the Queen said.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.”

In a statement, the monarch added: “I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to Emma Raducanu.

“You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you.”

It was a historic night for British sport’s newest star which led pundits to predict big things and seemingly brought the UK to a standstill.

Virginia Wade, who was present at Arthur Ashe Stadium to witness Raducanu’s win, was the last British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title – at Wimbledon in 1977.

In an unprecedented run Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a major and has done so without dropping a set.

“A star is born,” tennis legend Martina Navratilova said. “Emma Raducanu makes history and she is just getting started.”

Former British number one Greg Rusedski, speaking to Amazon Prime, added: “She is going to be a multi-Grand Slam winner, a world number one.

“She is the real deal and it is a breath of fresh air having an 18-year-old win the event.”

Raducanu, whose run to the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this summer is her only other Grand Slam appearance, will take home £1.8m in prize money and rise from 150th to 23rd in the world rankings.

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash described her success as “mindboggling”.

“This [a qualifier winning a Grand Slam] is something I never could have believed would happen,” the Australian said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think I am going to wake up. It is so unbelievable. It is flabbergasting to see this performance.”

Tim Henman, another ex-British number one who was courtside in his role working for Amazon, said: “She will win more of these [Grand Slams], she is that good.

“This is not some flash in the pan or fairytale. She is playing ‘top-five tennis’.

“Her world will be turned upside down but she has good people around her and it will be a hell of a ride if she can stay injury free.”

